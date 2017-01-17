four weeks ago i was lucky enough to witness the delivery of my beautiful best friend's baby boy. we've been friends for 10 years - i can't really describe to you how emotional and life-changing it was to be part of this with her. had my last cuddle yesterday and now i'm back to work in the states finishing this record, but i thought you might like to meet my perfect godson, oscar robin. ?

