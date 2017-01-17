At the age of 20, Lorde is already a godmother. The singer announced over Instagram that her godson was born last month. "Four weeks ago, I was lucky enough to witness the delivery of my beautiful best friend's baby boy," she wrote. "We've been friends for 10 years — I can't really describe to you how emotional and life-changing it was to be part of this with her. Had my last cuddle yesterday, and now I'm back to work in the states finishing this record, but I thought you might like to meet my perfect godson, Oscar Robin." Lorde has been in her home country of New Zealand, according to The New Zealand Herald. After visiting family and friends there, her focus is back to her music. She announced in November that she'd be making the second album her Instagram post alludes to. "The big day is not tomorrow, or even next month realistically, but soon" was all she said. But she's already booked at Coachella and Governor’s Ball, so we know she'll have a lot to tell Oscar Robin about when she gets back.
