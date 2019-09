Relax: Your Fingerprint Is Very Unlikely To Be Stolen From A Peace-Sign Selfie

Last week, a slew of writers concerned with your selfie safety declared that the act of throwing a peace sign could be all hackers need to steal your fingerprints. Many stories cited a study from Japan’s National Institute of Informatics (NII), which claimed that "cyber thieves can lift your fingerprints from a photo in order to access your biometrically protected data." In other words, some crafty cyber thieves could get into your phone via tech like Apple's Touch ID and access all of your info. The truth is, you've got very little to worry about, because it's not only highly unlikely that this actually happens, it's pretty tough for hackers to get your fingerprint from a selfie. According to Jason Chaikin, president of Vkansee , a biometric verification company that produces hi-res fingerprint sensors for mobile devices, "There's no more vulnerability now than there was a year or two years ago. I'm guessing that the recent hype is because one organization wants to promote a solution to a nonproblem." Debunking website Snopes agreed, stating, "No evidence was presented to demonstrate that hackers are currently using photographs to duplicate fingerprints in order to commit crimes or steal identities." In fact, Snopes found that NII was marketing a clear film that would cover fingertips and prevent them from being photographed clearly, so it was all a thinly veiled marketing scheme.