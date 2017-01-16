International Women's Day isn't until March 8, but a group of celebrities is already prepping for the big day — and encouraging you to join in, too. A total of 81 celebs has come together to sign an open letter that addresses the lack of education available to girls around the world. Among the signatures? Blake Lively, Lady Gaga, Charlize Theron, Robin Wright, Isla Fisher, and Natalie Portman.
The letter is part of a campaign from ONE, an advocacy group cofounded by Bono that hopes to end poverty and disease all over the world, particularly in Africa. ONE boasts a network of 7 million people around the world. With this letter, it hopes to add more activists by bringing attention to startling facts surrounding education in developing nations, such as how girls often miss school when they're on their periods, are married off while they're still children, and have children when they're still of schooling age, among other issues. An excerpt from the letter reads: "In the poorest countries, girls are denied it more often than boys. Education is vital for moving out of poverty. Every additional year of school that a girl completes increases her future earnings, which is good for her family, her community, and her country. Your education helped you to get where you are today — and it is in your power to help millions of girls to get theirs. Please act now, with the right policies and the necessary funds. Show us that politics can work for the people — starting with the people who need it most." It's not just celebrities that are taking action, however. ONE is encouraging everyone to add their name to the letter, putting intention into action. You can read the letter in full at ONE's website. After you add your name, the letter — along with all of the signatures collected — will be delivered to world leaders on March 8.
