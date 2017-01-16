Story from Pop Culture

MLK’s Legendary “I Have A Dream” Speech Like You’ve Never Seen It

Christopher Luu
Photo: Howard Sochurek/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images.
In August of 1963, Martin Luther King Jr. delivered what would become one of the most recognizable speeches in history. Over 250,000 civil rights protestors stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and throughout the National Mall as King declared "I Have A Dream." As we prepare for a similar act of civil disobedience later this week, many are reflecting on King's legendary oration today in honor of the national holiday that bears his name. In a series of 15 tweets, celebrities from film, music, and television came together to tweet a single line from "I Have A Dream." Read in sequence, the tweets formed the entire speech. Participants included some of Hollywood's most outspoken directors and producers, such as Lee Daniels, Shonda Rhimes, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Common and Alicia Keys also tweeted out a line of the speech. Oprah Winfrey closed the virtual oration, which included a diverse mix of races, sexual orientations, men, women, and more in a symbol of solidarity. Read it in full, below.
Alo, Twitter created a special Martin Luther King Jr. emoji to mark the day. A torch icon will appear alongside tweets when users use the hashtags #MLK, #IHaveADream, #MLKDay, #MartinLutherKingJr, and #MartinLutherKing.
