I have a dream that one day every valley shall be exalted #IHaveADream— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 16, 2017
and every hill and mountain shall be made low, #IHaveADream— lee daniels (@leedanielsent) January 16, 2017
the rough places will be made plain and the crooked places will be made straight #IHaveADream— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 16, 2017
and the glory of the Lord shall be revealed and all flesh shall see it together."" #IHaveADream— COMMON (@common) January 16, 2017
This is our hope, and this is the faith that I go back to the South with. #IHaveADream— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 16, 2017
With this faith, we will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope. #IHaveADream— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 16, 2017
With this faith, we will be able to transform the jangling discords of our nation into a beautiful symphony of brotherhood. #IHaveADream— Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 16, 2017
With this faith, we will be able to work together, to pray together, to struggle together, #IHaveADream— xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) January 16, 2017
to go to jail together, to stand up for freedom together, #IHaveADream— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) January 16, 2017
knowing that we will be free one day. #IHaveADream— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 16, 2017
And this will be the day -- this will be the day when all of God's children will be able to sing with new meaning: #IHaveADream— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) January 16, 2017
My country 'tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing. #IHaveADream— Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) January 16, 2017
Land where my fathers died, land of the Pilgrim's pride, #IHaveADream— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 16, 2017