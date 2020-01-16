These Inspiring Movies Will Lift You Up

We all look for inspiration in different ways. Some people turn to religion; some turn to the self-help section of the App store. Some crank up their go-to motivational tunes (read: anything by Destiny's Child), while others queue up the next big podcast.
And us? Well, a good ol' movie night always helps. Whether it's a biopic celebrating someone who turned the world upside-down for the better, a sports film with "Eye of the Tiger" on repeat, or a tale of overcoming adversity, certain movies simply have a knack for lifting us up and inspiring us to do more and be more.
Who hasn't aspired to the wisdom of Atticus Finch, or the tenacity of Rocky Balboa? What movie-goer hasn't felt a spring in their step after watching the women of Hidden Figures rightfully get their due? Hell, even the Jamaican bobsled team can make a compelling case for the importance of chasing your dreams, no matter how far-fetched they may seem.
Looking to shake yourself out of complacency and get a little fired up? These films should do the trick.