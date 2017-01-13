After nearly breaking the internet, Urban Myths has announced that it will no longer air its Michael Jackson-themed program starring Joseph Fiennes (a white actor) as the late superstar. This decision came after the show runners came under attack for their portrayal of Jackson. At the forefront of the outrage was Jackson's 18-year-old daughter, Paris, who upon hearing the news of the episode's cancellation, expressed her gratitude over the Sky network show's decision. She wrote, "I'm surprised the family's feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y'all know [sic]."
Her cousins, Taj Jackson and T.J. Jackson, also shared their feelings about the news on Twitter. Taj wrote, "Thank you to the fans, you continue to fight for my Uncle Michael's legacy. And thank you to the media, for covering the extreme backlash."
T.J. had similar thoughts: "Thank you to everyone who made their voices heard. As I said it wasn't comedy, it was mockery with no taste. A great victory for his legacy!"
The program was going to be included as part of an eight-part series called Urban Myths: A Brand New Collection of TV Comedies, recounting celebrity rumors. The concept sounds entertaining, but the execution of this episode in particular was astounding. Hopefully the rest of the episodes are less offensive than this one seemed to be.
