The Outrage Worked: Sky Pulls Michael Jackson Episode In Response To Joseph Fiennes Casting Controversy
Paris Jackson and everyone else offended by the casting of Joseph Fiennes to play Michael Jackson can breathe a sigh of relief: The project won't air. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Sky has decided to not air the TV program featuring Fiennes playing the King of Pop alongside Stockard Channing's Elizabeth Taylor and Brian Cox's Marlon Brando. The episode, which was due to run January 19, had sparked controversy over its decision to cast Fiennes, who is white, to play Jackson, who was Black. The late singer's daughter, Paris, tweeted that she was "incredibly offended" by the casting. The outcry hasn't fallen on deaf ears. "We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson's immediate family," Sky announced. "We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision." Sky is making the right decision. It's just alarming that they didn't take this all into consideration before the casting process.
