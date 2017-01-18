Do you have a favorite superhero overall? “I have a lot of favorite superheroes, so I can’t pick just one. I’m a huge Thor fan, I’m a huge Captain Marvel fan, I’m a huge fan of The Punisher, so it’s hard to pick just one superhero. I guess I’ll go with The Punisher just because it’s on my guitar and he’s so bad ass — how can you not like The Punisher?” Are you excited for the movie? Do you have thoughts on Brie Larson playing Carol Danvers? “I’m super excited; I’m a big fan of hers. I think she’s really talented, so I’m very excited to see what she does with the character. I love the movie Room, I thought she was fantastic in that, so I’m very excited to see what she does with Captain Marvel. I think she’s a great choice.” I know that you said that you would never act again but have you ever considered maybe getting involved in a Marvel movie? "I’ve always said, acting feels like my childhood at this point, I mean it essentially was. It feels like a past life. But I always say that if there was ever a chance that I would go back to acting it would have to be with Marvel because who doesn’t want to be a superhero?” Who would be your ideal superhero to play? “I kind of look like Carol Danvers a little bit, but they didn’t call me. They called Brie Larson. She got my role.” What qualities are heroic to you? “Well I think strength is heroic. Having, not just, personal strength but inner strength and real power, which is obviously what makes comic books so fun. [They] takes human elements of power and empowering women and men and put them into this category of "super," that everyone wants to be. Like if you could have superpowers, wouldn’t everyone say yes to that? So, I think that having internal power and strength is a quality that should be cherished.” If you could have one superpower, which would you pick? “That’s a hard question. Flying wouldn’t suck; I think it would be pretty cool to fly. That would probably be my number one power, and super-strength. I mean if you could be super strong that wouldn’t hurt anyone — or it would.”