When I asked Justina Machado and executive producer Gloria Calderon Kellett about their thoughts on the scene, they burst out laughing. "That's just a real conversation with me and my mom," Calderon Kellett explained. "My mom's like, 'Wear your outfit y así,' and my daughter, who doesn't give an anything about anything and is just like, 'What? Boys and girls are different? What are you talking about?' They don't even open doors for each other anymore because that's seen as sexist. Like, what's happening?" "That's just weird," Machado answered. “I love that my boyfriend opens my door." The two agree that they like a little bit of chivalry. "We just don't like the talking down to, and the mansplaining, and the I'm better than you," Machado clarifies. Both of these women are seemingly of the Penelope generation. But as for Lydia, Machado says that "one of the things that Latina women of the older generation always say, which cracks me up, is: 'He thinks he's in charge. But you're really the one in charge. But just let him say whatever.'" "I'm like, 'Are you kidding me?' It's this whole thing of like, he thinks he's in charge, but I've got the upper hand, and that's a big old-school Latina thing.” As someone who falls between Penelope and Elena, and who grew up with not one, but two Lydias, all I can say is: You do you.