Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke is starring in a new movie, Entertainment Tonight reports, and it sounds creepy AF. Based on an Italian novel, Voice From the Stone features a nurse named Verena, who is in charge of a boy possessed by a spirit hiding in the castle where he resides. "Verena becomes convinced he has fallen under the spell of a powerful and otherworldly persona trapped in the villa's stone walls, one that seems to be rapidly entwining with her own," the synopsis reads. Select theaters will start showing the film on April 28. Evanescence's Amy Lee, who's still making music and released a new album in September, has contributed to the soundtrack. Clarke has already shown she's more than a dragon trainer through her role in Me Before You, and it looks like she's continuing to diversity her credits. In addition to this project, the actress is working on a Star Wars movie centered on Han Solo. With only two more seasons of Game of Thrones left, it'll be hard to say goodbye to Khaleesi. But it might mean we'll be seeing more of Clarke on the big screen.
