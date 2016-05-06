Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin & Matt Lewis Are Legit Best Friend Goals

Even though they're filming what looks to be one of the saddest romantic films of the year, Me Before You, Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin, and Matthew Lewis still seem to be finding some time to goof around on set. The trio uploaded a selfie they took during a misadventure that involved maternal cows and an empty pasture.
#Repost @mrsamclaflin "Come on, Matt, come for a walk with us," they said. "...It'll be fun!" they said. Yeah, right. Mistakenly marching into a herd of maternally enraged cows ain't what I had in mind. Look at me, putting on a brave face for the camera. The only one without true fear in their eyes is bad ass @emilia_clarke. She's gangsta. Cheers, guys 😒. @mebeforeyouofficial
Claflin seems quite keen on documenting every moment spent with his co-stars. He is in the middle of uploading a series of 50 photographs taken on set in a behind-the-scenes countdown to the film's release on June 3.
He uploaded his first image over two weeks ago.
1/50 the spongy duck Today there is 50 days left until the release of Me Before You, and I wanted to celebrate. At least once a day for the next 50 I will share at least one picture per day to spread the excitement. Though it's mainly just to make the time pass quicker. I can't wait for you all to see it. @mebeforeyouofficial #50daycountdown #liveboldly #willtraynor
He's now up to 21 photos, and they just keep getting more hilarious.
The friendship that has developed between him and Clarke is especially wonderful.
13/50 clark(e) This one and I have nearly had the pleasure of working together a few times before but I'm so glad it was on this journey our paths crossed properly. Exploring these characters, and this world. She quite literally IS Louisa. On day one of this process, as far back as our shared audition she proved it. She walked into the room a little flustered and opened to the group with "Sorry, my breathe probably smells of onions...". Ha! Classic Clark(e). A true Clutz. A true quirk. A true talent. A true friend. The true prankster gangster. Though the war will continue (watch this space). @emilia_clarke @mebeforeyouofficial #50daycountdown #liveboldly #WillTraynor
The two support each other, laugh at each other, and most importantly, play tricks on each other.
10/50 the real game (without the thrones) In honour of us nearing ever closer to the beginning of the new series of #gameofthrones... One second, FANGIRL MOMENT... I have a little anecdote to share from the set of #MeBeforeYou. So, it's practically day one, and Clarke received a new doll of her much loved character the Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen. I mean look at it. Cute. In misplacing said doll, Emilia decided to blame me? All I knew was, to the crew, I looked like a thief. And then later of course she only went and found it on the floor of her dressing room (though she kept that quiet). Devastated that I'd perhaps been perceived as a dollnapper I left work that day still pleading my innocence. In the car home I received a text from Clarke telling me to check my bag... Surely she hadn't? She had. She'd slipped the doll into my bag. She framed me. War had started. @mebeforeyouofficial @jojomoyesofficial @emilia_clarke #50daycountdown #liveboldly #willtraynor
19/50 high 5's all round These two! Honestly I cannot express enough how much I enjoyed working with these two. Thea Sharrock and @emilia_clarke. The splits to my bananas. The three of us were fortunate enough to have a good 4 months of rehearsal time before we began shooting. Preparation time is often limited, so to have four months, is a rare privilege. We had a beaten up rehearsal room in the back of Pinewood Studios, but it became our home (making it all the more special when I'd return to the very same room for #TheirFinestHourAndAHalf). I miss it. And I miss them. But it won't be long until we're reunited. And it really isn't long now until you all get to see it. One month to go. #mebeforeyou #50daycountdown #willtraynor #liveboldly @mebeforeyouofficial