Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin & Matt Lewis Are Legit Best Friend Goals

Morgan Baila
What do you get when you combine beloved actors from Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and The Hunger Games? Only the most epic Hollywood friendship ever known to mankind.

Even though they're filming what looks to be one of the saddest romantic films of the year, Me Before You, Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin, and Matthew Lewis still seem to be finding some time to goof around on set. The trio uploaded a selfie they took during a misadventure that involved maternal cows and an empty pasture.

Claflin seems quite keen on documenting every moment spent with his co-stars. He is in the middle of uploading a series of 50 photographs taken on set in a behind-the-scenes countdown to the film's release on June 3.

He uploaded his first image over two weeks ago.

He's now up to 21 photos, and they just keep getting more hilarious.


The friendship that has developed between him and Clarke is especially wonderful.


The two support each other, laugh at each other, and most importantly, play tricks on each other.

10/50 the real game (without the thrones) In honour of us nearing ever closer to the beginning of the new series of #gameofthrones... One second, FANGIRL MOMENT... I have a little anecdote to share from the set of #MeBeforeYou. So, it's practically day one, and Clarke received a new doll of her much loved character the Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen. I mean look at it. Cute. In misplacing said doll, Emilia decided to blame me? All I knew was, to the crew, I looked like a thief. And then later of course she only went and found it on the floor of her dressing room (though she kept that quiet). Devastated that I'd perhaps been perceived as a dollnapper I left work that day still pleading my innocence. In the car home I received a text from Clarke telling me to check my bag... Surely she hadn't? She had. She'd slipped the doll into my bag. She framed me. War had started. @mebeforeyouofficial @jojomoyesofficial @emilia_clarke #50daycountdown #liveboldly #willtraynor

A photo posted by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on


Good thing we're laughing now, because soon enough we will be bawling our eyes out in theaters.

19/50 high 5's all round These two! Honestly I cannot express enough how much I enjoyed working with these two. Thea Sharrock and @emilia_clarke. The splits to my bananas. The three of us were fortunate enough to have a good 4 months of rehearsal time before we began shooting. Preparation time is often limited, so to have four months, is a rare privilege. We had a beaten up rehearsal room in the back of Pinewood Studios, but it became our home (making it all the more special when I'd return to the very same room for #TheirFinestHourAndAHalf). I miss it. And I miss them. But it won't be long until we're reunited. And it really isn't long now until you all get to see it. One month to go. #mebeforeyou #50daycountdown #willtraynor #liveboldly @mebeforeyouofficial

A photo posted by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on

