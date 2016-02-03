Ask any book-lover, and they'll tell you that news of a favorite novel getting the movie treatment can be seriously scary. Will the screenplay ax your favorite plot points? Will the ending take a Hollywood turn? Can the actual cast possibly top the characters in your head? Clearly, there's a whole lot to live up to.



That's why we're so excited about the trailer for Me Before You, a new movie based on the best-selling novel by Jojo Moyes. It stars the ridiculously good-looking Sam Claflin and Emilia Clarke, and — full disclosure — we couldn't even get through the first 15 seconds of the trailer without getting misty-eyed. We don't want to give too much away, so for now, we'll just let you watch it for yourself. Grab some waterproof mascara, and get excited.