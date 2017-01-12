Whoa, Snapchat Just Got A Major Makeover

The first Snapchat update of 2017 is here and it is huge. The app has a totally new look that makes it far easier to find friends, Discover publishers, and Our Stories.
The noticeable addition is a search bar that shows up on every screen, including your camera. That search bar lets you quickly chat groups and individuals, but also shows you people you may be interested in following. This is somewhat similar to Instagram's Explore tab, but on a much smaller scale. Still, it's something that we've long been waiting for Snapchat to introduce.
It's surprising to see such a major design overhaul so close on the heels of Snapchat's big December update, which launched groups, new creative tools, and a Shazam integration. But hey, if this is a sign of larger things to come this year, we're here for it.
If you don't see the changes right away, be patient: The update is rolling out to select Android users first, beginning today, with iOS coming soon. Click through to check out how all the new features look in-app.