Jessica Biel is making quite the talk-show sweep this week. First she served husband Justin Timberlake a prank baby announcement on Ellen; next, she confessed to Jimmy Kimmel that her kid-friendly restaurant, Au Fudge, is "definitely not making money...at least not yet." People reports that the L.A. restaurant, which opened in 2016, is based on the idea that parents as well as their grubby-fingered spawn should have equal-opportunity access to food that is fresh, healthy, delicious, and consciously sourced, among other lofty aspirations. The menu really seems to offer it all — from a fudge flight to "optional" caviar. Aesthetically, Au Fudge is truly the stuff that California dreams are made of. Just look at those rafters! Biel, whose son Silas (solid name, Jessica) will turn 2 this year, has even equipped the restaurant with on-site babysitters, a.k.a. the Au Fudge Au Pairs. Kimmel himself is a fan of the child-care option and the separate kids' play area: "You walk in the restaurant, and they check your kid like a coat," he raved on his show. Sounds like my kinda place. So, dear Jessica, whether or not your foray into the restaurant business is raking in the big bucks at the moment, rest assured it's only a matter of time. And on behalf of the moms of the world, I would like to thank you for your heroic efforts. For you have rescued us from Chuck E. Cheese — and for that, we will be forever grateful.
Advertisement