Abel Tesfaye knows that both he, and his onstage persona The Weeknd, are no Idris Elba or Leonardo DiCaprio. He isn't trying to seduce hoards of women in a photoshoot (Elba) or become the leader of his own Pussy Posse (DiCaprio). He just sings really sexual songs, and that's all he needs to do to get attention from women. Women like Selena Gomez, perhaps? The 26-year-old singer openly talks about his sex life in his new cover story for GQ. (His cheerier contemporary, Chance The Rapper, appears on the other set of covers for the February issue.) The mysterious singer with the previously good hair tells the magazine that he knows he is never the "sexiest man in the room," but he's okay with it. "Look at me, this is who I am," the Canadian crooner says to the interviewer in a music studio, where their conversation takes place. "I’m not gonna walk into the club and be like, ‘Oh shit, I’m the sexiest guy in here.’ The reason why they [women] want to fuck with me is because of what I do [in the studio]. So I’d rather just focus on doing that." This here is a man who is very confident in his lyrical sexual prowess. Later, he's asked again about how many of his lyrics are based on real life sexual encounters. "Yeah, a lot of it is experience," he confirms. "'House of Balloons' is based off of a one-bedroom apartment I shared with all my friends. And we did what we were doing and then put it into music." (Take a listen to the song and you'll get an earful of, erm, intimate lyrics.) As far as marriage, though, he's still not convinced, yet. "I’m the kind of guy that would have kids before getting married," he says. "The first thing would be kids. Marriage is scary to me, man." One can't but help to wonder what his recent ex, 20-year-old model Bella Hadid, thinks of the revealing interview.
