Chance The Rapper Doesn’t Want To Be The Next Kanye, But He Still Idolizes The Guy

Chance the Rapper has been one of the most talked about names in music since releasing his mixtape, Coloring Book. His namesake is quickly rising the ranks and becoming synonymous with chart-topping singles, No. 3 hats, and Kanye West. West has been linked to Chance since they are both from Chicago, and it's no secret that Chance has idolized the 38-year-old performer since his early days. But, with a few Grammy noms and a kinship with the Obamas, the 23-year-old is making one thing clear: he does not want to be the next Kanye West. In an interview with GQ, he tells the magazine that while he does respect West's talents and mentorship, he would never want to resemble West's personality. "I think I definitely want to, have always wanted to, have his boldness or assurance in myself," he says. "But I’ve definitely seen Kanye do things where I was like, 'I’d never do that.' I’ve always been able to defend Kanye. When everybody’s like, “Kanye’s a nut, Kanye’s a nut,” I’m one of those guys saying, 'No, he’s saying some real shit.'" Even though Chance has often come to West's defense, he does recognize the major difference between their public demeanor: "I’m rationalizing everything that he does, but I can’t say that in the same position I would do the same things. Being around Kanye, Kanye says crazier shit in private than he does in public, which is hard to believe because he says the craziest things in public." In the end, Chance still sites him as a major inspiration, calling him the "smartest man in the world," "the best poet in the world," and "the freshest-dressed in the world."
