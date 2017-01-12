Freddie Stroma and Johanna Braddy are seriously relationship #goals. The Time After Time and Quantico stars got married at the end of December, and it looks like the honeymoon phase isn't over just yet. Stroma couldn't help but gush about his wife in an interview with People. "It feels great to know that she's family, and that we are together now," Stroma told the magazine. "It's an amazing feeling. But I'm looking forward to going back and just having some us time now. It will be really nice." He also admitted to crying at the wedding as his bride walked down the aisle. The actors have a romcom-worthy love story, having met on the set of Bachelor parody series UnReal. Luckily, it sounds like their real-life relationship is a lot less dramatic than the TV show. Stroma also revealed that the pair hasn't taken their honeymoon yet, although they apparently have some ideas about where to go. But we're sure that whatever they decide, it's sure to be quite a happy excursion.
