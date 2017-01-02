UnReal Couple Accomplish What The Last Bachelor Couldn’t By Getting Married

It's official: Former UnReal co-stars Freddie Stroma and Johanna Braddy are married. The surprise nuptials took place at The Stables at Foxhall Resort and Sporting Club in Atlanta on December 30, 2016, according to The Knot. Stroma and Braddy managed to keep their wedding under wraps until after the new year when the British actor's rep released a statement to People magazine. The pair met on the set of the Lifetime series, in which Stroma portrayed a Bachelor-esque character and Braddy the front-runner contestant. Their characters were total opposites. While Stroma's character Adam Cromwell wasn't quite Prince Charming, Anna, played by Braddy, was able to look beyond his many flaws to find a few redeeming qualities. Until she dumped him in a very dramatic fashion, that is. Fortunately for the Atlanta native, her beau had little in common in real life with his playboy character.
Both decided to leave UnReal after just one season but, in a romantic turn of events, continued building their real life relationship behind the scenes. What began as an on-screen fauxmance quickly turned into something very real. Stroma and Braddy were engaged to be married by May 2016.
Advertisement