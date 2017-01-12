Kim Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Headed To Dubai

The United Arab Emirates just barely survived Carrie Bradshaw and her crew. Can they handle Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick? Kardashian informed fans that she and her sister Kourtney's on-off love interest are headed to Dubai. The reality star is scheduled to make an appearance at makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic’s masterclass on Friday, marking her first official public appearance since her Paris robbery. Disick, we presume, is there to hover around and annoy the locals. Kardashian took to social media to tease her big trip. "On our way," she captioned a photo of her and the Lord.
And here she is rocking laser goggles on the plane.
Disick, meanwhile, spent the flight like this. Anyone willing to bet he doesn't leave without dressing like a sheik?
