Lena Dunham Is Having A Very Lena Dunham Quarter-Life Crisis

Lena Dunham is coming to an end of an era. (Actually, in 10 days, we're all coming to the end of an era, but I shan't get into that.) Dunham's HBO show Girls will complete its life cycle this February. As such, the 30-year-old actress is having a bit of a quarter-life crisis. In a interview for Nylon, Dunham said that she considered a couple of alternative careers. "I’m like, ‘I’m going to rehabilitate squirrels and owls. And I’m going to educate myself so that I can do crystal healings,'" she said, People exclusively reports. The actress, writer, and director has been working on Girls for eight years now. It's as if she's emerging from years in medical school, or, er, two terms as president. (Although, let me be clear, working on an HBO show is not equivalent to working in the U.S. executive branch.) Nevertheless, Dunham's in the middle of a turbulent period. And, when times are tough, don't we all turn to squirrels, owls, and crystal healers? Perhaps it's just me. The final season of Girls, which premieres on Sunday, February 12 has been promoted as the season where all the gals grow up. Hannah Horvath, played by Dunham herself, will take charge of her writerly life, it seems, and finally actually write something. "I want to write stories that make people feel less alone than I did. I want to make people laugh about the things in life that are painful," the character says in the trailer. According to Dunham, the season might also touch upon that election we endured last year. "The final season definitely tackles some topics that are complicated and wouldn’t be beloved by the incoming administration,” she said in the same interview. “Hopefully it’ll bring up important conversations, and not just become the worst Twitter abuse storm in history — or it will." Dunham, a fervent supporter of Hillary Clinton, recently shared on Instagram an emotional reaction to President Obama's final address. "You also galvanized us and readied us for this moment and I'll watch that speech again any time I forget. I love you. Thank you," she wrote to the departing president. Hopefully, that speech galvanized Dunham enough to convince her not to become a crystal healer. Because, dear Dunham, the world needs your confidence, your controversy, and your devotion to inciting Twitter storms more than ever.
Advertisement