Could it be, after five seasons of ups and downs, we finally get to see the Hannah Horvath we've all been waiting for? HBO has just released an extended trailer for the sixth and final season of Girls. In the clip, we see a pretty confident Hannah (Lena Dunham) take the reins in what appears to be a casual job interview. “I just feel like I’m a really perfect fit for your magazine. I don’t give a shit about anything, yet I simultaneously have opinions about everything.” Me too Hannah. Me too. The snippet also shows the crew up to their usual shenanigans: Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) looking a bit lost and introspective, Marnie (Allison Williams) appearing aloof and in love (or lust?), and Jessa (Jemima Kirke) giving zero fucks. Hmm. Perhaps they haven't changed?
What this new season has in store for us is anyone's guess. Though one thing, at least, is certain from the trailer: Hannah seems to be much more sure of herself. “I want to write stories that make people feel less alone than I did. I want to make people laugh about the things in life that are painful.” Will we finally get the likable Hannah we've been waiting for? Check out the trailer, below.
