Did Kendall & Kourtney Go Shopping Together?

Not a day goes by when we don’t fantasize about leaving the house in sweatpants. But how many of us actually do it? Of course if you’re a Kardashian or a Jenner, rules don’t apply. According to Yahoo Style, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian were each separately spotted wearing identical red Champion sweatsuits this week. On Sunday, Jenner was seen wearing the suit in L.A. She paired it with white tennis sneakers and a teeny silver Louis Vuitton bag. Just a day later, Kardashian was spotted in it at Lovi’s Delicatessen, also in L.A., for a friend’s birthday party, according to the Daily Mail. She wore her look with a Birkin bag (which will forever remind us of that episode of Sex and the City). And to complete the look, what else but classic Vans to bring out the skater girl in this Kardashian sister. Here’s a pic of Kourtney in the outfit below, posted on her Instagram account.
Did the ladies plan this, we wonder, or at least go shopping together? And if wearing a sweatsuit means getting to pair it with a Birkin or Louis Vuitton bag, sweatpants in public, here we come.
Advertisement