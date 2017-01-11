You probably know Becca Cosmetics from the collab with Youtuber Jaclyn Hill that nearly broke the internet last year. That's right, Champagne Pop, the highlighter that sent the beauty world into a tizzy, and the subsequent renditions it spurred. But as of this evening, the brand launched something you'll want just as much. Hold onto your highlighting palettes, because Becca has flipped the script and surprise-launched two skin-loving products.
The first piece in the surprise launch is called First Light Priming Filter, a base that makes hydrated skin a top priority. It has a pretty lavender hue in the packaging, but goes on clear with zero shimmer for a fresh, radiant base. The formula contains hyaluronate, prickly pear, and other hydrating ingredients that seriously moisturize. As you know, the more hydration, the more glow.
The second product fits in with the blurring trend we're seeing now. The Soft Light Blurring Powder is designed to mimic twilight, diffusing pores and fine lines to transform the wearer into a real-life Snapchat filter. The loose powder creates a matte finish, with slight color-correcting properties in a beautiful, pale apricot shade called Golden Hour. And, of course, a kabuki brush that pairs with the powder perfectly. All of these beauties are available as of 8:15 PM EST, but we suspect they won’t last long. First come, first lit. Becca First Light Priming Filter $38, available at beccacosmetics.com; Becca Soft Light Blurring Powder $38, available at beccacosmetics.com; Becca Soft Kabuki Brush $30, available at beccacosmetics.com.
