The second product fits in with the blurring trend we're seeing now. The Soft Light Blurring Powder is designed to mimic twilight, diffusing pores and fine lines to transform the wearer into a real-life Snapchat filter. The loose powder creates a matte finish, with slight color-correcting properties in a beautiful, pale apricot shade called Golden Hour. And, of course, a kabuki brush that pairs with the powder perfectly. All of these beauties are available as of 8:15 PM EST, but we suspect they won’t last long. First come, first lit.First Light Priming Filter $38, available at beccacosmetics.com Soft Light Blurring Powder $38, available at beccacosmetics.com Soft Kabuki Brush $30, available at beccacosmetics.com