The fantastical nature of Alessandro Michele-era Gucci easily lends itself to fairy tale comparisons. It has everything we ever dreamt of residing in our own imaginary storybook wardrobes: the tromp l'oeil bows, the exquisite (and often over-the-top) embroidery, and the bold, clashing prints. The brand's gowns are like that perfect ending, with the dreamy use of organza and chiffon, the sweeping skirts, and the oversized detailing. At last night's premiere of her new film, Live By Night, Sienna Miller fully embraced this modern day Gucci-bred fantasy with a gown that felt like it was plucked directly from Cinderella's wardrobe.