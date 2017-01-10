The fantastical nature of Alessandro Michele-era Gucci easily lends itself to fairy tale comparisons. It has everything we ever dreamt of residing in our own imaginary storybook wardrobes: the tromp l'oeil bows, the exquisite (and often over-the-top) embroidery, and the bold, clashing prints. The brand's gowns are like that perfect ending, with the dreamy use of organza and chiffon, the sweeping skirts, and the oversized detailing. At last night's premiere of her new film, Live By Night, Sienna Miller fully embraced this modern day Gucci-bred fantasy with a gown that felt like it was plucked directly from Cinderella's wardrobe.
Miller's layered tulle gown comes from Gucci's spring '17 collection. Each tier of the skirt is accented by rays of golden sequins, which match the embellished bow on the dress' sleeved top. Ever since Michele's debut at the house in early 2015, you can regularly spot these dresses in myriad glossies — sometimes, the same looks are even repeated on different titles' covers. Only recently, though, have we seen this new aesthetic take hold over celebrities (and their stylists) for red-carpet events, as evidenced by plentiful Gucci ruffle sightings at the Golden Globes. Sienna Miller has been a longtime fan of Michele's work for the brand. (Remember that exquisitely gilded number she wore to the Met Gala?) This particular look, however, has been the only one that's made us ponder: Wait, is this a red carpet or a classic film revamp? Of course, the most obvious reference to Cinderella is the baby blue color of the dress. While the princess' iconic ensemble was more of a traditional ball gown, with its voluminous skirt, structured bodice, and puffed sleeves, we like to think Cinderella be partial to Michele's unconventional — but no less extravagant — approach to formal dressing.
Advertisement