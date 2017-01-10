E.L.F. Just Tapped The Coolest YouTuber — & We Have A Feeling It’s Going To Be Epic

If you're unfamiliar with beauty vlogger Iris Beilin, get ready. Not only is the Panama-born YouTuber insanely talented in all things makeup, but her sharp, sassy sense of humor also makes her one of the most entertaining personalities in the biz. (Hell, she could have a second career in comedy, in case the whole makeup artist thing doesn’t work out. Though that does seem unlikely.)
Once you’ve seen a few of her hilarious videos, it’s easy to understand why Beilin’s loyal fanbase is so in love with her — and why E.L.F. has chosen her as a collaborator for its upcoming collection. The drugstore brand just teased the news on Instagram yesterday, and people are excited.
Unfortunately for us, the short video doesn’t share much about the upcoming Iris Beilin x E.L.F. partnership — only that it's coming soon. That leaves us plenty of room to ponder what we’d like to see from the two, like a contour and highlight kit to help us mimic Beilin’s killer cheekbones, for example. A girl (or guy) can dream, right? We’ve reached out to the brand for more information and will update you once we hear back. In the meantime, however, we'll just be over here, looking for clues in Beilin's tutorials. (Like this one, where she applies a full face using only her favorite E.L.F. products.)
