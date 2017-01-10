Story from TV Shows

Kerry Washington & Simone Biles Were Mutually Starstruck At The Golden Globes

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: REX/Shutterstock.
Any of us would be thrilled to meet Simone Biles or Kerry Washington. So, when they met each other at the Golden Globes, they were mutually starstruck. "We're so proud of you. We're so excited. Can I take a picture with you?" Washington says in a video posted to Twitter by Olympic journalist Charley C. Walters. The photo comes out great, with the stars practically matching in their golden dresses. Washington received the nomination for Best Actress, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her work in Confirmation. She didn't win, but she did get to talk to an Olympic gold medalist while rocking a stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown. So, all in all, we'd say the night was a victory for both of them.
