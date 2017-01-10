Any of us would be thrilled to meet Simone Biles or Kerry Washington. So, when they met each other at the Golden Globes, they were mutually starstruck. "We're so proud of you. We're so excited. Can I take a picture with you?" Washington says in a video posted to Twitter by Olympic journalist Charley C. Walters. The photo comes out great, with the stars practically matching in their golden dresses. Washington received the nomination for Best Actress, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her work in Confirmation. She didn't win, but she did get to talk to an Olympic gold medalist while rocking a stunning Dolce & Gabbana gown. So, all in all, we'd say the night was a victory for both of them.
.@Simone_Biles Another great @GoldMeetsGolden moment between @Simone_Biles & @kerrywashington in matching GOLD! #GoldMeetsGolden @CocaCola pic.twitter.com/lETTshleiR— Charley C. Walters (@OlympicChaz) January 9, 2017
