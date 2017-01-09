Milo Ventimiglia was at the Golden Globes repping his new hit drama, This Is Us. (The show scored three nominations: Best Drama and Best Actress for both Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore.) But that doesn't mean he's not going to get asked about Gilmore Girls on the red carpet. Variety posed a question to the actor about the controversial ending of the Netflix reboot, Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life (in which Ventimiglia's former bad-boy character, Jess, appeared briefly). "Who do you think Rory's baby daddy is?" Ventimiglia's response was a bit surprising. "I don't think it's any of the three guys at all, no," the 39-year-old said, referring to Rory's three main romantic interests, Dean, Logan and Jess. "I don't know," he continued. "I haven't really sat around and thought about it, wondered who it was. So I'll be as surprised as anyone else is." Um, is anybody else positively astounded by the fact that the star hasn't devoted hours of reflection on this most pressing matter? And we haven't even gotten to the possibility that the Wookie who Rory had a one-night stand with could be the father. Guess we'll save that hard-hitting query for the Oscars.
