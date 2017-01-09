Damien Chazelle’s Golden Globes Table Wasn’t As Awkward As We Thought

It turns out that Emma Stone was the only person having an awkward night at the La La Land table during the Golden Globes after all. Lionsgate, the production company for the award-winning film, has confirmed that Damien Chazelle's ex-wife, Jasmine McGlade, was not in fact seated at his table alongside his current girlfriend, Olivia Hamilton.
This story was originally published January 9 at 3:30 p.m. La La Land is a movie about following your dreams and embracing the whimsical and sometimes uncomfortable moments along the way. For the film's (now Golden Globe-winning) director Damien Chazelle, that holds true in real life, too. The talented young director, writer, and lover of all things musical attended the award show and sat in the audience surrounded by the film's cast, crew, and his girlfriend, Olivia Hamilton (who had a brief cameo in the film). He's achieving his dreams (his movie took home seven awards) and he's embracing awkward moments like a champ. You see, seated alongside Hamilton and Chazelle was his ex-wife, Jasmine McGlade, who was one of the executive producers on La La Land. McGlade was be given a credit on the film due to her work on the six-year-long project, despite the couple's decision to end their four-year marriage (they were married from 2010 to 2014), Variety reported. Us Weekly confirmed that McGlade was indeed sitting at the director's table with everyone, which makes that cringeworthy Emma Stone moment even more complex. Hollywood really is such a small town.
