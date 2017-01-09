Zendaya is pretty private about her own dating life, but she's very open about love's many hang-ups. In a recent post on the star's personal website, she dropped some major wisdom about getting over a broken heart, according to Teen Vogue. "I started forcing myself to have a lot more fun. I tried new things — going out and just doing more stuff," she said. Clearly, the star has been through it enough to know what a rut is and how best to avoid one. So none of that taking months and months to get over your ex (see: Charlotte York's dating advice), or hiding away in bed for days on end, stuffing your face with Russell Stovers (we see you, Elle Woods). She encourages fans to embrace the pain, though not for too long.
"A healthy relationship does not mean you need to be with that person 24/7," she added. In an age when our phones enable us to feel like we have constant access to our partners, this is equally sage advice. A little independence can definitely help maintain a healthy relationship. The star may hold her own cards close, but her insights on romance are sure to resonate with fans.
Advertisement