Amy Schumer’s Boyfriend Knows Who Will Win The Bachelor

Move over, Nick Viall — Ben Hanisch is ready to give out the final rose. Amy Schumer's boyfriend was asked who he favored to win this season of The Bachelor. His pick? Corinne Olympios, the business owner from Miami who promised to bring some venom to the mansion in last week's premiere. (Who can forget her iconic line: "My heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum.")
K so just for the record, @amyschumer's bf Ben thinks @CorinneOly will take #TheBachelor. Amy wonders if Liz had a chance. #GoldenGlobes— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 9, 2017
Amy Kaufman, a reporter for the Los Angeles Times, tweeted: "K so just for the record, @amyschumer's bf Ben thinks @CorinneOly will take #TheBachelor. Amy wonders if Liz had a chance. #GoldenGlobes"
If you're not sure you remember her — totally understandable, there are a lot of women to keep track of — here's a quick refresher. As for Amy — she still holds out hope for Elizabeth Sandoz, the doula from Las Vegas who shared a wild night with Nick at Bachelor couple Jade and Tanner's wedding. All I can say is, I want an invite to this couple's next Bachelor viewing party. Spoiler: Corinne goes topless.
Advertisement