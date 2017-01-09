It's been exactly five years since The Help swept the 2012 Golden Globes, earning Octavia Spencer the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. So, when the award-winning cast reunited at the show, sneaking kisses and hugs during the commercial break, we got very nostalgic. We also couldn't help but notice that each of the leading ladies can boast of a nomination of her very own.
THE HELP REUNION! Jessica com Emma Stone e Octavia Spencer no #GoldenGlobes ❤ pic.twitter.com/Fjfj051Lb6— Jessica Chastain BR (@jesschastainbr) January 9, 2017
Viola Davis was the big winner tonight for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for Fences, the same category Spencer was nominated in for Hidden Figures. Another favorite tonight, Emma Stone, is nominated for Best Performance in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for La La Land. Jessica Chastain is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture for a stellar performance in Miss Sloane.
A critic's favorite to win, Davis had an emotional acceptance speech, tearfully dedicating her award to her father:
"To the original Troy, Dan Davis, my father. Born in 1936. Groomed horses, had a fifth grade education, didn't know how to read until he was 15. But, you know what? He had a story and it deserved to be told, and August Wilson told it."
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture goes to @violadavis! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0ABKjB2d5m— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
