It was practically a guarantee that the moment Jimmy Fallon had all the stars of Hollywood and TV at his disposal he was going to put them to work. Fallon led a hilarious and choreographed song-and-dance number reminiscent of Old Hollywood that was as much a nod to critic's darling La La Land as it was to this year's nominees.
Our host @jimmyfallon kicks things off at the 74th Annual #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/kK8t8dwcTw— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
Fallon's singing and dancing is never stellar, but he has a talent for getting stars to follow suit with his shenanigans. The opening song included Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, the whole cast of The People v. O.J. Simpson (with a tap dancing John Travolta in the background), and Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood. The absolute best part of the opening, however, had to be when Kit Harington brought Jon Snow back to life, again. Then the Lord Commander of the Night's Watch smiled and sang into the camera. No, seriously. It's the best moment of the opening.
We also had a pretty stellar rap from Millie Bobbie Brown and the rest of the Stranger Things kids, found out that Rami Malek cannot sing, and saw the unsexiest exchange of a mint between Ryan Reynolds and Fallon. Of course the bromance between Justin Timberlake and Fallon took center stage as the two danced among the stars and Timberlake sent Fallon off onto the stage.
