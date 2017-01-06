Joe Biden Wants Donald Trump To “Grow Up”

Vice President Joe Biden has absolutely no time for the Twitter antics of President-elect Donald Trump. In fact, he wants the real estate mogul to "grow up." During an interview with PBS NewsHour on Thursday, Biden dismissed a Trump complaint on Twitter about how the Obama administration has handled the transition. "Grow up, Donald. Grow up," the vice president said. "It's time to be an adult." He added, "You're president. You've got to do something. Show us what you have." Biden also said that when Trump is president he will have to propose legislation that Congress and the public can then assess. Once the president-elect is in a position of governing, Biden said it'll be "much clearer what he's for and against." The vice president added it's "dangerous" for Trump to have publicly criticized the U.S. intelligence community over its conclusion that Russia interfered in the November election. He said it's "absolutely mindless" for a president not to have confidence in or listen to intelligence agencies. The vice president said it would be legitimate to question intelligence and ask for more detail or disagree. But he said that's different than Trump claiming he knows more than the intelligence agencies. Biden said that's like saying, "I know more about physics than my professor." He says that's worrisome, but he assumes Trump's behavior will change.