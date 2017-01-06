Kate Moss Responds To A Fan’s Letter — 23 Years Later

Fast forward two decades (and a few celebrity romances for Moss) later: the O.G. supermodel's talent house posted a shot of the note, handwritten on a lined sheet. "FOUND - Unopened fan mail from 1994," the caption read. Better late than never, right? "I will only write a short letter because I know you must be busy," Fiona had written, before getting right to the point: "anyway how did you get into modeling?" She went on to ask Moss to confirm whether or not she was seeing Depp. (And, if she indeed was, could she send autographed pictures, please.) Fiona shared that while she loved fashion, she was going to enter the industry in a beauty-focused capacity "because I love chips and junk food and I am short." She hoped that, one day, she'd run into Moss in the makeup chair. The saga doesn't end there. It may have taken a while, but Moss does indeed plan on responding to Fiona's letter — not only that, but she'll be sending a signed copy of her namesake Rizzoli book. (Finally, there's that autograph you were asking for, Fiona!) Never doubt the power of snail mail, folks.