Coolest of cool girls Zendaya, Thylane Blondeau, and Sonia Ben Ammar are leading the It-girl pack for Dolce & Gabbana. The trio star in the brand's latest spring summer '17 women's campaign, glamming it up, Italian style. The photos were released, as all campaigns should be these days, via Instagram. Way to get the millennials, guys.
The images, shot by famed photog Franco Pagetti, feature the women dancing in the streets of Capri, Italy. They're swathed head-to-toe in colorful, eye-popping pieces.
According to W, the three, along with several other sought after millennials, were shuffled off to the beautiful location after the last Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan, where they sat front row. Um, can you say perks?
As for the boys, Cameron Dallas, Luka Sabbat, Gabriel Kane Day-Lewis, Brandon Thomas Lee, and Rafferty Law ham it up in the men's version.
