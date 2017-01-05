Story from Pop Culture

Carrie Underwood’s Dog Doing Water Therapy Is The Post-Holiday Pick-Me-Up You Need

Carolyn L. Todd
Has the sudden loss of holiday spirit got you down? Does getting back into the work grind this week have you feeling a little weary? Then keep reading. The angelic Carrie Underwood has blessed us all with with a very special dog video: her tiny terrier, Ace, hard at work during an underwater physical therapy session. "Right before Christmas, my little Ace suffered a herniated disk. He was completely paralyzed in his back end for a couple of days and, with rest, soon got mobility back in his right side," Underwood explained in the caption. "[His] left side is slowly getting better but we have a long way to go...he's taking his physical therapy like a champ! And, of course, this is too adorable not to post!" Yes, it would be a crime to not share something this cute with the world. Thank you, Carrie. And hang in there, Ace! We'll be cheering for you the whole way.
