As their terms come to an end, U.S. presidents are commemorated in a variety of ways. Some get a statue in their likeness; others have buildings named after them. President Obama is worthy of both of these honors, but neither would fully capture the moments of humor, joy, and pop culture awareness that he and First Lady Michelle Obama brought to their years in the White House. It seems that the team over at Giphy also felt that something needed to be done. Today, the site announced the creation of an Obama Channel dedicated to the family's "most memorable moments and appearances." From impressive dance moves on Carpool Karaoke to that iconic mic drop at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, every loop is there. There was the time Obama officially made POTUS a thing.
The moment he expressed his everlasting love for Vice President Joe Biden.
Michelle got her groove on.
More than once.
Together, the Obamas consistently reminded us how they cool they are.
And though 2008 feels like a distant memory, we'll never forget the words that inspired a nation.
Oh, Obamas, we miss you already. But we will continue to relive your best moments, one GIF at a time.
