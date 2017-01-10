Everything You Need To Know About President Obama’s Farewell Address

"On Tuesday, January 10, I'll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you, even if you can't be there in person. I'm just beginning to write my remarks. But I'm thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here...I hope you'll join me one last time. Because for me, it's always been about you." —President Obama. Get the details on his #FarewellAddress at wh.gov/Farewell.

A photo posted by The White House (@whitehouse) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:36am PST