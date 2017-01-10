Story from Tech

Everything You Need To Know About President Obama’s Farewell Address

Madeline Buxton
Photo: REX/Shutterstock. and Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
Update: Tuesday, January 10: President Obama deliver his farewell address at 9 p.m. tonight. You can watch right here.
We knew this day would come but that doesn't make us feel any less sad or reflective. Tonight, President Obama will give his farewell address in Chicago. It's a fitting choice of location, given that Illinois is the state where Obama first launched his Senate career in 1997 and where he delivered his victory speeches in both the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections. The White House announced the address last week on Instagram, with a sweet photo of the president and first lady, alongside a moving quote:
The address will be given at McCormick Place, a massive convention center in downtown Chicago. Tickets were free and offered on a first-come, first-served basis at this venue on Saturday, January 7, for anyone planning to attend in person. But for everyone who can't be in Chicago tonight, you'll still be able to stream Obama's remarks live right here, beginning at 9 p.m. That gives you plenty of time to get home from work and settle down to watch with family and friends.
You can also watch on the White House's official Facebook page, or at wh.gov. Obama has already delivered his farewell address to men and women in uniform, saying, "We have to remember that as we meet the threats of our time, we cannot sacrifice our values or our way of life — the rule of law and openness and tolerance that define us as Americans."

"My days as your Commander in Chief are coming to an end. And as I reflect on the challenges we have faced together and on those to come, I believe that one of the greatest tasks before our armed forces is to retain the high confidence that the American people rightly place in you. This is a responsibility not simply for those of you in uniform, but for those who lead you. It's the responsibility of our entire nation…We have to remember that as we meet the threats of our time, we cannot sacrifice our values or our way of life—the rule of law and openness and tolerance that define us as Americans. That is our greatest strength and makes us a beacon to the world. We cannot sacrifice the very freedoms we’re fighting for." —President Obama saying farewell as Commander in Chief to America’s men and women in uniform

A photo posted by The White House (@whitehouse) on

He offered his traditional "best wishes for the New Year" tweet on January 1, but this year he also took the opportunity to address his forthcoming transition from POTUS to citizen, and some of his administration's biggest accomplishments.
Whether or not you supported President Obama, he dedicated eight years of his life to serving as Commander-in-Chief, and he deserves the nation's respect tonight.
