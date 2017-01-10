Everything You Need To Know About President Obama’s Farewell Address

"On Tuesday, January 10, I'll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you, even if you can't be there in person. I'm just beginning to write my remarks. But I'm thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you've changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here...I hope you'll join me one last time. Because for me, it's always been about you." —President Obama. Get the details on his #FarewellAddress at wh.gov/Farewell.
"My days as your Commander in Chief are coming to an end. And as I reflect on the challenges we have faced together and on those to come, I believe that one of the greatest tasks before our armed forces is to retain the high confidence that the American people rightly place in you. This is a responsibility not simply for those of you in uniform, but for those who lead you. It's the responsibility of our entire nation…We have to remember that as we meet the threats of our time, we cannot sacrifice our values or our way of life—the rule of law and openness and tolerance that define us as Americans. That is our greatest strength and makes us a beacon to the world. We cannot sacrifice the very freedoms we’re fighting for." —President Obama saying farewell as Commander in Chief to America’s men and women in uniform
It’s been the privilege of my life to serve as your President. I look forward to standing with you as a citizen. Happy New Year everybody.— President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017