Lauren Conrad’s Surprising Wedding-Dancing Advice

In the rose-gold land of Lauren Conrad, the winged liner never smears, the cupcake frosting never goes bad, and there are no loud colors or loud noises. We're never particularly surprised by anything she does, or by the wedding advice she's been doling out since her September 2014 wedding to William Tell. Oftentimes, she actually affirms our worldview, like when she told us that we can have as many damn bridesmaids as we please and that the "even" bridal party is outdated. Conrad recently played a game called "This or That: Wedding Edition" with Brides magazine, which you can check out in the video below, and we actually were a bit surprised by her answer about wedding first dances. When asked, "Choreographed first dance or wing it?" she responded: "I've seen a couple of choreographed first dances that are awesome, so I like that. I definitely took a few dance classes... In order to look like I winged it." Conrad and Tell's first dance was to "You're My Best Friend" by the Once. While we've admittedly been known to love a good, cheesy choreographed first dance, it's also a trend that's quickly waning. Perhaps it's enough already with the precisely choreographed pageantry, and time to embrace something more authentic. And for some couples, that may mean not dancing in front of all their family and friends at all. At your wedding, you should do what you're comfortable with instead of fulfilling tired, staid expectations — we think L.C. would agree with that. Watch the video here:
