This Father-Daughter Wedding Dance Routine Is Pure Joy

Dancing with your parents can be awkward. Unless you and your dad are professionally trained ballerinas, or B-boys, odds are that your polka with papa ain't no hayride. (Is my southern showing?) But for a father and daughter in Utah, this was absolutely not the case.
As The Huffington Post reports, recent bride Mikayla Ellison and her father performed a 4-minute choreographed routine to a few all-time hits for their father-daughter dance. First, the duo got the party started with a quick fake-out to Bob Carlisle's "Butterfly Kisses" before getting to business. Once the beat drops, the duo dances to "Apache," "Can't Touch This," and "Bye Bye Bye," among others. The whole dance is a montage of your favorite sock hop jams and throwback hits. Their enthusiasm is infectious — we defy you to watch the video and not want to get up and dance.
Videographer Bethany Peterson told The Huffington Post that the father of the bride was very excited about the routine — he even gave express permission for the videographer to post the video on YouTube. He wanted to get this message out to all the dads out there:
"Never pass up a chance to dance with your daughter," he says.
Watch the video, below, and take copious notes — you may want to work up a routine with the fam at Thanksgiving.
