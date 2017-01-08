Punk Isn’t Dead, But There Is A New Way To Do It

I'm probably the furthest thing from punk: I'll take a structured wide-leg jean over a destroyed super-skinny any day, and my idea of head-banging is when the beat drops at Soul Cycle. And since there's nothing worse than trying to do "punk" and falling flat, I've basically written it off as one of those things I just can't pull off.
Lately though, street style has begun to convince me otherwise. Thanks to a few buzzy pieces and new streetwear designers, things like clashing prints, oversized silhouettes, shoulder-padded blazers, and fishnets are making their way back into the style zeitgeist, and combined with the skyrocketed return of vintage band tees and those white Kurt Cobain-esque sunglasses, punk is being democratized as something anyone can experiment with. Punk isn't dead — we're just seeing fashion's new take on it.
Now, this doesn't mean I'll start rocking tees with names of bands I don't even know, but I think it's fair to say that adding a little leather and some solid '80s revival pieces into my wardrobe can't hurt. Click on to see a few of the folks who make "punk" look easy — and who have given me some solid inspiration for making the look all my own.