The end of 2016 brought about a lot of emotions. (Good riddance! and How the fuck did this year even happen? come to mind.) But this week, we dried our eyes and recovered from the year, the holiday season, and that adorable Allegro commercial — or so we thought. Just when we planned to finally go a day without crying, 2017 threw us another gem of tearjerker advertising. This time around, the commercial in question didn't even make it to TV. The production value of German student Eugen Merher's Adidas spec commercial, featuring a retired marathon runner rediscovering his passion, certainly seems worthy of the networks. But, according to The Huffington Post, the Adidas team was unimpressed. “We tried sending it to [Adidas’] communications department but they didn’t really react,” Merher, who studies at the Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, told the publication. Come on, Adidas. Have ye no heart? This elderly runner digging out his old pair of sneaks and busting out of the retirement home with the help of his buddies may just be the only thing more inspiring than Allegro Guy learning a new language in his 70s. It's never too late, folks.
