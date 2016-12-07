We May Have Found The Best Holiday Commercial Of The Year

It's that time of year where our TVs are filling up with holiday-themed commercials. Some are merely annoying, but others can actually be heartwarming.
"English for Beginners," a Polish commercial for the auction site Allegro, falls into the latter category. Nearly three million Youtube viewers seem to think so, at least.
In the video, an older man learns English with the help of an audio set, a movie, and his dog. He practices in the bathtub and everywhere he goes, leading to one awkward encounter on the bus.
At the end, we get to see the moment he's been studying up for. We wouldn't ruin it for you by giving it away, though. Watch it below, and try not to cry at the end. Trust us: It's well worth the three-minute lead-up.
"English for Beginners," a Polish commercial for the auction site Allegro, falls into the latter category. Nearly three million Youtube viewers seem to think so, at least.
In the video, an older man learns English with the help of an audio set, a movie, and his dog. He practices in the bathtub and everywhere he goes, leading to one awkward encounter on the bus.
At the end, we get to see the moment he's been studying up for. We wouldn't ruin it for you by giving it away, though. Watch it below, and try not to cry at the end. Trust us: It's well worth the three-minute lead-up.
Advertisement