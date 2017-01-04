In a recent interview with Red magazine, January Jones (who turns 39 tomorrow) dropped some noteworthy gems. She loves playing with her 5-year-old son, Xander. She cooks soup and watches football on Sundays, and enjoys a solid two hours of escapism via "The Bachelor, Bachelorette, The Housewives of Whatever." But after the interviewer, Lorien Haynes, prodded the single actress about her love life, trying imagining her, night after night, watching TV and going to bed alone (eye roll), the Mad Men star got real. "The moment I see someone who I think is cute, I google him and, oh, he’s 25, and I’m thinking, What is my problem?!" Girl, same. But most importantly, Jones spoke openly about being a single parent (with a nanny, of course). “People want to set me up all the time and I’m like, ‘No way.’ If I meet someone and we go out, then fine, but I’m not going to go look…”
Advertisement
Jones also noted that Xander is being raised in a house full of women. "It’s good to have strong women around a man... To teach him to respect women. He doesn’t have a male person in his life saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl’. All those shitty things dads accidentally do." Jones became pregnant with Xander five years ago after filming X-Men: First Class. She's never revealed the paternity. Who knows what the future holds, but for the time being, mom and kiddo look pretty darn happy.
Advertisement