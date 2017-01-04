This Drugstore Glove Just Made Cleaning Your Brushes That Much Easier

There are a few things that always fall to the bottom of our to-do lists, like doing laundry, washing dishes, and confronting our roommate about buying toilet paper. And for makeup lovers, cleansing your makeup brushes is easily number one. That's why we're always on the hunt for tools that make doing the chore more bearable — and E.L.F. just delivered. Of course, we know washing away the bacteria that harbors on bristles is the key to maintaining a clear complexion and seamless makeup base. But it's hard to find the motivation — especially when you'd rather chill out, watch a movie, or hit up your local boozy brunch spot during your spare time. Plus, scrubbing a bunch of dirty brushes gets makeup all over your sink (and hands), which is gross in and of itself. But the drugstore brand's new cleansing glove solves that problem, and then some. All you have to do is slip it on. Not only is the glove big enough to wash multiple tools at once, it also contains three different nubby textures, since not all brushes are the same size — making it easier to give 'em an effective (an fast!) cleanse. And while it's not the first of its kind, at just $10, it is definitely the cheapest we've come across. Now, all you have to worry about is what kind of mimosa to order.
E.L.F. Makeup Brush Cleaning Glove, $10, available at E.L.F.
