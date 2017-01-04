We are not worthy of a couple as endearing as Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. The "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer and the Total Recall actress attended a Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Tuesday at the Staples Center in L.A., where they watched their beloved Grizzlies lose to the home team. The game wasn't a total bust for Timberlake, though. The singer watched his wife get down in the stands. (The pal who was enjoying the game with them shaded his eyes from the former 7th Heaven star's moves.) You can check out the photos over at ET Online. Is Timberlake living out his "Can't Stop The Feeling" lyrics? It certainly seems like it, as the former NSYNC boy bander knows that there's "nothing I can see but you when you dance, dance, dance." One person who didn't make it to date night? The couple's one-year-old son Silas, who missed out on momma's dancing — and his dad's crazy basketball skills. After the game, Timberlake took to the court to shoot some hoops of his own:
Advertisement
Keep being cute, you crazy kids.
Advertisement