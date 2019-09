On the scale of life problems, this is a bit low-rung. But considering how seriously America's first family takes their personal brands, this clumsy error means someone has to be getting fired. If it were my face on the cover of the cal, I'd be pissed, too. Picture it: After much anticipation, fans finally nab a coveted Kylie cal, flip through each of the Terry Richardson-shot images ( ick, btw ), then boom — discover her birthday is listed an entire 10 days off. Any Kylie fan knows she's a very firm, confident Leo , and that other date borders cusp-y territory. Where were the fact-checkers? Was this intentional sabotage? Is someone out to get her? Hopefully Jenner's poor brand recovers.