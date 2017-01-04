We're not even a full week into 2017, and already Kylie Jenner has had a rough year. Yesterday, Jenner addressed an awkward mishap with her app, after a post about her personal life with Tyga was mistakenly published without her knowledge. Today, the model and Lip-Kit mogul had to address yet another blunder: Her 2017 calendar misprinted her own birthday. Gasp!
A quick search on the interwebs — something the team behind the calendar clearly had zero time to do — will tell you Jenner was born on August 10. The calendar, instead, marks her special day as August 20.
Advertisement
Kylie your birthday is on the wrong day??!!!!! @KylieJenner @kyliecosmetics @kyliejennershop @krisjenner pic.twitter.com/uMqYfJKshY— cassandra (@cassMaionee) December 30, 2016
On the scale of life problems, this is a bit low-rung. But considering how seriously America's first family takes their personal brands, this clumsy error means someone has to be getting fired. If it were my face on the cover of the cal, I'd be pissed, too. Picture it: After much anticipation, fans finally nab a coveted Kylie cal, flip through each of the Terry Richardson-shot images (ick, btw), then boom — discover her birthday is listed an entire 10 days off. Any Kylie fan knows she's a very firm, confident Leo, and that other date borders cusp-y territory. Where were the fact-checkers? Was this intentional sabotage? Is someone out to get her? Hopefully Jenner's poor brand recovers.
Advertisement