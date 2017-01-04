Hillary Clinton To Emerge From Woods, Attend Inauguration

Hillary Clinton is taking time out from her busy schedule of hiding in the forest to attend Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the United States of America. The plans haven't been officially announced yet, but have been confirmed to USA Today by a Clinton aide speaking on the condition of anonymity. She'll be joined by former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. George H.W. Bush won't attend for health reasons. "President and Mrs. George W. Bush will attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony on January 20, 2017, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.," a statement from the former President's office read. "They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power -- a hallmark of American democracy -- and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence." Some have praised Clinton's decision to attend the inauguration for her guts.
The fact Hillary Clinton will attend Trump's inauguration is extraordinary guts. That woman is as tough as human beings get.— Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) January 3, 2017
To us, it seems neither here nor there. Clinton lost. Whether it's because she ran a bad campaign or because of a series of unprecedented events and possible foreign interference or a combination of the two is up for debate. But she lost, and now we're all left to deal with that reality. So brava to her for attending the coronation of her rival, but it seems more than a bit like clasping hands at the end of Fight Club.
Jackie Evancho will sing at the inauguration, and the Rockettes will perform, reportedly against their will.
