Hillary Clinton Attributes Election Loss To FBI Director James Comey

On a Saturday phone call with campaign donors, Hillary Clinton directly attributed her election loss to FBI director James Comey, the New York Times reports.
Citing two unnamed sources on the donor call, Reuters reports Clinton blamed Comey's 11th hour reopening of the the investigation into her use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009 to 2012.
Three days before the election, the FBI director cleared Clinton of any criminal intent. Reuters reports Clinton told top donors on the call that Comey's move mobilized Trump supporters to get out and vote on Election Day.
The discovery was made during a separate case involving Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of Clinton's top aide Huma Abedin. Weiner allegedly sent sexually explicit text messages to an underage girl. The emails in question belonged to Abedin and were found on devices owned by Weiner, ultimately prompting Director Comey's decision to examine them more closely.
Clinton also shared with donors that her campaign raised $900 million from 3 million supporters.
Related Video:
Citing two unnamed sources on the donor call, Reuters reports Clinton blamed Comey's 11th hour reopening of the the investigation into her use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state from 2009 to 2012.
Three days before the election, the FBI director cleared Clinton of any criminal intent. Reuters reports Clinton told top donors on the call that Comey's move mobilized Trump supporters to get out and vote on Election Day.
The discovery was made during a separate case involving Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of Clinton's top aide Huma Abedin. Weiner allegedly sent sexually explicit text messages to an underage girl. The emails in question belonged to Abedin and were found on devices owned by Weiner, ultimately prompting Director Comey's decision to examine them more closely.
Clinton also shared with donors that her campaign raised $900 million from 3 million supporters.
Related Video:
Advertisement