Urban Decay’s New Eyeshadow Palette Is Just What You Need For That All-Nighter

The mistletoe is all dried up, the champagne has gone flat, and the novelty 2017 glasses are never to be worn again. Just like that, the holiday season is over, and all you’re left with is an ungodly hangover and a sun that goes down at 5 p.m. sharp. It’s the classic annual bummer. But take heart, because the days are slowly but surely getting longer. And if you still need a little boost to get you through the 15-hour night, Urban Decay has just the thing. It won’t reverse your potential liver damage (sorry about that), but the Nocturnal Shadow Box — an Ulta Beauty exclusive — will deliver every shade you need to power through those late nights. Don’t let the name fool you, though: This palette is suitable for whenever and wherever. Inside you’ll find shimmery, universally flattering neutrals as well as the requisite party-ready black, blue, and silver. Four brand-new Vice lipsticks will also join the lineup. The new releases hit Ulta on January 15, and while you don’t necessarily have to stay up all night to snag them before they’re sold out, considering the vast popularity of Urban Decay’s palettes — it might not be a bad idea.
Advertisement