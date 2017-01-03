Urban Decay’s New Eyeshadow Palette Is Just What You Need For That All-Nighter

Happy New Year and happy…NEW URBAN DECAY PALETTE!! ?So excited to kick off 2017 with this EXCLUSIVE collection! The Nocturnal Palette with 12 shades for endless late-night looks, plus 4 brand new Vice Lipstick shades. Get your hands on ‘em online on 1/15 and in store 1/22, only at #ultabeauty.

A photo posted by Ulta Beauty (@ultabeauty) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:02am PST